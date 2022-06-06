FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 6, jury selection began for the capital murder trial of Marlon Terryonna Smith, 32, of Fayetteville.

On April 28, 2019, Fayetteville police were called to the 200 block of South Willow Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Officers found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police gathered information, identified Smith as the suspect and located him in the 200 block of 12th Street, where he was found walking in a parking lot, according to a police report. He was arrested and later charged with first-degree murder. He was arraigned in June, 2019 and his trial was originally set to begin in August, 2019.

The trial was delayed multiple times. In October, 2021, the prosecution filed notice of its intent to seek the death penalty in the case. Later that year, multiple witnesses were issued subpoenas.

The trial was delayed again in 2022, being continued to February 15 and then to March 18 before the court delayed it for a final time until today. The defense filed several motions with the court on May 26, including a request to suppress a statement Smith made while in custody and another seeking to exclude a potential death sentence as unconstitutional.

The defense also submitted a list of potential witnesses on June 3.

Judge Mark Lindsay ruled on several defense motions in the Circuit Court of Washington County on June 6. He denied the motion regarding the death sentence because “the sentencing statute does not require a mandatory death sentence, but rather establishes criteria which must be strictly met before a death sentence shall be imposed,” and because of that, “it is not unconstitutional.”

Two other motions were declared moot after actions by the government, and lastly, the judge denied the defense’s request to suppress a statement by Smith, noting that while it occurred while he was in custody, it was “not the result of any questioning by any State actor,” adding that “as such, the defendant’s rights against self-incrimination do not apply in this circumstance.”