BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Siloam Springs man charged for multiple sex crimes has received a date for his jury trial.

Matthew Nance, 23, has four cases open against him, with charges including eight counts of sexual extortion, four counts of computer fraud, one count of engaging a child in sexually explicit content, one count of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, one count of video voyeurism and one count of rape.

Nance has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Sept. 14 and a jury trial scheduled for Feb. 20, 2024, for three of his cases. The trial was scheduled during a hearing June 27.