FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith man arrested earlier this year for being in possession of an explosive device has had his jury trial delayed again.

Neil Mehta, 31, was arrested by the FBI in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 7.

He was wanted by the FBI in Little Rock and the New Orleans division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after authorities executed a federal search warrant at Mehta’s residence in Fort Smith on January 31 and found an explosive device.

His arrest “ended a six-day manhunt,” according to the Department of Justice, and Mehta was charged with possession of an unregistered destructive device and possession of a destructive device unidentified by a serial number.

Mehta pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Court documents say that the continuance was granted to ensure that counsel has adequate time to conduct discovery. His new trial date is Oct. 30.

This is the second time that Mehta’s trial has been postponed. His trial had previously been set for July 17, which was a postponement from his original trial date of April 3.

Mehta is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center.