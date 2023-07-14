BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The jury trial for a former Rogers police officer arrested in connection to the death of three dogs has been postponed.

Jerri Beyard, 40, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty last year.

A criminal information sheet filed in court claims that between September 2021 and May 2022, Beyard knowingly tortured three dogs when she abandoned them in a house and did not give them any food or water until the dogs eventually died.

According to court documents, during a non-custodial interview with police on May 10, 2022, Beyard admitted to abandoning the dogs. She has entered a plea of not guilty.

Beyard’s trial was originally scheduled for July 11. She now has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Oct. 30 and a jury trial scheduled for Oct. 31.