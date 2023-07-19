FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The jury trial for a Fayetteville man arrested in Idaho last year for allegedly planning to violently disrupt a Pride parade has begun.

Devin W. Center, 22, was among 31 members of the Patriot Front group arrested in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022.

The Patriot Front members were arrested with riot gear and were seen loading up into a U-Haul in a hotel parking lot.

According to its website, Patriot Front seeks to “reclaim America” by “asserting [its] right to cultural independence.”

“They came to riot,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said.

Center was charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor, and pleaded not guilty.

The trial began for Center and multiple other members of the group on July 18.