BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The jury trial for the alleged accomplice in the death of Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple has been postponed.

Elijah Andazola, 19, was arrested on accomplice charges for capital murder and escape in June 2021.

Apple, a 23-year veteran of law enforcement who served with the Pea Ridge Police Department for three years, was killed at a local gas station after attempting to stop a car that was being pursued by the Rogers Police Department.

The driver in the incident that killed Apple, Shawna Cash, is charged with capital murder, escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving.

Andazola’s trial date has been postponed multiple times. It was most recently set for July 18.

Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith says that the trial won’t happen until Cash’s, which is set for Jan. 29, 2024.