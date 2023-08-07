FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The justice of the peace who won a lawsuit against Washington County at the beginning of the year says she still hasn’t received payment ordered by the judge.

Justice of the Peace Beth Coger brought a lawsuit forward in January. A judge found the county violated the Freedom of Information Act on two counts.

Coger was awarded around $1,000 for the costs of the lawsuit, and as of August 7, she has not received the money.

At a hearing for the judgment on August 7, Coger filed a writ of execution to receive the payment, and the county argues that payment hasn’t been issued because the January ruling was not final.

Coger says she feels the county is dragging the payment out.

“I feel like the county is going to drag this out as long as they can. They want me to incur more attorney’s fees and costs than I will ever get back from my judgment of $1100,” Coger said.

At the hearing, both sides were ordered to give proposed findings of fact by August 28. After that, a judge will rule whether or not the county has to pay.

Just last week… A judge ruled in coger’s favor in a second foia lawsuit. Ordering the county to pay for coger’s attorney costs.. which totaled about 54 hundred dollars.

The county says it plans on appealing this case.