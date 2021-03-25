‘#JusticeForSydney’ painted on overpass where deputies say jogger was kidnapped, raped & murdered

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. – Days after the family of Sydney Sutherland broke their silence in their fight for justice, the overpass where authorities say the jogger was kidnapped, then raped and murdered, was spray painted to bring awareness to the case.

“#JusticeForSydney” was spray painted across the overpass of Jackson County Road 41 and Highway 67/167.

It’s unclear who painted the letters. Hunter Westmoreland took a photo of the message and said the anonymous painter went to work late Sunday night.

“It wasn’t there Sunday morning and then it was there Monday,” Westmoreland explained.

The message went up less than a week after Sutherland’s family broke their silence in their first ever television interview with KARK 4 anchor Mitch McCoy.

The overpass is not far from a bright pink cross that marks a memorial for Sydney, who was 25 at the time of her death. Pink was one of the jogger’s favorite colors.

Maggy Sutherland, Sydney’s mother, said she found beads from her daughter’s bracelet in the area where the cross stands today. Authorities also found Sydney’s cell phone in the same area.

Jackson County deputies say in August 2020, Sydney went for a run when she was kidnapped, raped then murdered.

Quake Lewellyn, 28, joined the search for Sydney after her disappearance, the family revealed in their exclusive interview with McCoy.

“He just walked up and stood by a tree,” Maggy recalled, noting Quake appeared to be lurking, maybe trying to listen in, near the command post.

“I walked over to him and I said, ‘Quake, can you tell me anything? What was Sydney doing? Did you see anything? Did you meet anybody?’ He goes, ‘Nope, she was just running.’ I said, ‘You don’t have anything you can tell me?’ [He replied,] ‘Nope she was just running,’” she said, adding that the conversation ended quickly. “He kind of gave me a little hug and I walked back over to the group and I was like something is wrong. Something felt odd.”

Lewellyn has been charged with kidnapping, rape, capital murder and abuse of a corpse charges.