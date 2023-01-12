CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two juveniles were hit by vehicles in separate incidents in Centerton.

According to a press release from the Centerton Police Department, police responded to an accident at Bentonville West High School on Jan. 9 around 7:10 a.m.

The release says dispatch told police a student had been hit by a white SUV in the bus loop.

According to the release, the driver said while turning from Seba Road into the school, a student crossed between two other vehicles into the path of the SUV causing it to hit the student and knock them down.

According to the release, the child jumped up and continued walking toward the school.

The release says the driver of the vehicle stopped to help the student and asked for the student to get in the vehicle so the incident could be reported to police, and the student could be checked out by medical personnel.

The release says the victim was released into the mother’s care and was taken to the doctor to be checked out.

According to the release, a second incident was reported on Jan. 11 around 7:37 a.m. The Centerton Police Department responded to a juvenile on a bicycle who was hit by a car.

The release says officers arrived on-scene and determined the bicyclist was in the crosswalk when a white passenger car clipped the rear tire of the bicycle causing the rider to crash on the sidewalk.

According to the release, the suspect vehicle fled the scene of the accident. The bicyclist was not seriously injured and was treated in the school nurse’s office.

Police say this an ongoing investigation with charges to be expected.