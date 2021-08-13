K-7 mask mandate divides masked, unmasked students at local school

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Springdale School District requires masks for students K-7, but for one of its campuses, this leaves some students masked up and some not.

At Don Tyson School of Innovation, students 6-12 are all on campus together, but only those in 6th and 7th grade will be wearing masks.

Trent Jones with the district said this was made for kids who are not eligible for vaccines.

Don Tyson is a blended campus, meaning students learn both in-person and at home, but still, masks are only required for students through 7th grade, meaning the older kids on the same campus do not have to wear masks.

“Protecting yourself is very important, particularly during a global pandemic and we understand there are multiple different ways to protect yourself,” Jones said. “There are layers and some people in our community are not eligible for those layers of protection.”

Jones adds that the 6th and 7th grade students are primarily on one side of campus working in their own area and will, for the most part, be separated from those older who are not required to wear masks.

