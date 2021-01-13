Kansas game warden frees tangled deer with single gunshot

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas game warden is getting attention for a video that shows him firing a single shot from a handgun to disentangle the antlers of two whitetail stags.

The Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism agency released the video from the warden’s body camera showing his sharpshooting skills.

Neither deer was hurt in the effort.

The agency says a bowhunter contacted a game warden about the entangled deer. Two game wardens responded and threw a towel over the animals’ heads to get them to freeze.

One warden then took careful aim and shooting part of one deer’s antler off, freeing the animals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers