Kanye West announces plans to run for president in 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, Kanye West attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The rap superstar will design adult and kids’ clothing that will be sold at Gap in 2021. Yeezy is best known for pricey sneakers that sell out online quickly. But Yeezy footwear, made with sneaker company Adidas, won’t be sold at Gap. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The rapper tweeted on Saturday that he is running for president.

Although there are some states in which it is too late for West to add his name to the ballot, he is still able to join the race as an independent in others.

The artist even received some high profile support from Elon Musk and Mark Cuban.

Back in 2015, West announced at the MTV VMA Awards he would launch a Presidential race for 2020. In January of 2019, the rapper teased a 2024 bid.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers