FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Karas Health Care will no longer provide health care for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office starting January 1.

According to the sheriff’s office, it is working with its legal advisor and county attorney look for other health care providers as soon as possible.

Karas informed the sheriff’s office late last week he was discontinuing a contract with the jail.

Sheriff-elect Jay Cantrell told the Jails/Law Enforcement/Courts committee on Dec. 5 that it’s because they can’t get malpractice insurance at a reasonable rate.

“Based on the fact that they can’t get malpractice insurance at a reasonable rate. It’s going from $125,000 to $650,000,” Cantrell said.

The ACLU filed a federal lawsuit in January against the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC), Tim Helder, Sheriff of Washington County, and Dr. Robert Karas.

The lawsuit charges the defendants for administering Ivermectin to incarcerated individuals without prior informed consent as to the nature, contents, or potential side effects of the drug, according to a press release from the ACLU.

In February, Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins proposed a resolution honoring Dr. Robert Karas and Karas Correctional Health for their work in treating people in the jail with COVID-19.