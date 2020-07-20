SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — The Kayak Park in Siloam Springs closed until further notice.

Due to Gov. Hutchinson’s executive order to the public health emergency concerning COVID-19, the city officially closed the park this morning.

Holland Hayden, the communication officer for Siloam Springs said the gates around the park will be locked to keep people out.

“Executive order 2043 requires face coverings and due to the nature of recreation at the Siloam’s Springs Kayak Park we would find it exceptionally challenging to keep it open,” Hayden said.

Hayden said the city will continue to monitor COVID-19 updates until it’s safe for the park to reopen.