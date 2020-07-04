Keep your pet safe during the July 4 holiday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many of us are looking forward to seeing the skies light up with colorful fireworks this weekend but it can be a very stressful time for our furry friends.

Experts say one of the most important things you can do is to leave your pet inside preferably in a room or crate if possible.

Now is a good time to make sure your four-legged friend is microchipped and identification tag has all the up-to-date contact information.

Also make sure you have a current picture on hand just in case.

A local veterinarian says there are also steps to reduce the sound from fireworks.

“You want to help drown out the noise, you can use soothing music such as classical or even soft rock and you can also use a white noise or some kind of sound machine, but you just want to use best to kind of minimize the loud booming that they’re experiencing,” said Dr. Heather Williams, Co-owner, Mt. Comfort Veterinary Care.

And finally, walk through your yard and look for any firework debris before you let your pet back outside.