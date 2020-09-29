Keeping kids active during the pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many kids are spending more time behind a computer screen during this virtual learning period and less time breaking a sweat through exercise.

Parents need to get creative with ways to increase their family’s physical activity and make it a priority.

Children and teens should be doing at least an hour of moderate to vigorous activity every day, that’s according to the CDC.

Doing so will help build strong bones, control weight and reduce the risks of developing health conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Regular exercise is good for your mental health and can help with anxiety and depression.

Kids who engage in un more physical activities are also shown to have higher grades and do better in school.

Cassie Smith with the Social Homeschoolers Network recommends parents to use the resources around them like the many parks and trails in Northwest Arkansas.

“What many of our homeschoolers are doing is they have learned how to skateboard so they hit the skateparks on a daily basis. They are going to the bike trails and they take bikes and scooters. It’s fun for all ages. Just go, get out there and start moving,” said Smith.

She recommends finding an activity the entire family can enjoy. The key is to pick something that keeps them engaged. You can start by breaking some of that virtual time with a midday walk and involve your children in those conversations to find out what they’d like to do.