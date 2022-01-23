Keeping kids on track during pandemic

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The constant changes of COVID-19 can be stressful for anyone, but children have been hit especially hard.

Since the start of this year, we’ve seen local school districts switch masking policies, go in-person, then virtual and back to in-person learning. Psychologist, Dr. Shelly Farnan, said it’s important for parents to help kids understand these changes.

“Our kiddos are really trying to understand what is happening right now, ” Farnan said. “So using language that is age appropriate in these honest conversations with our kiddos.”

Dr. Farnan said keeping kids on a consistent schedule and checking in with how they’re feeling everyday can help them stay on track.