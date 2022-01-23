Keeping kids on track during pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The constant changes of COVID-19 can be stressful for anyone, but children have been hit especially hard.

Since the start of this year, we’ve seen local school districts switch masking policies, go in-person, then virtual and back to in-person learning. Psychologist, Dr. Shelly Farnan, said it’s important for parents to help kids understand these changes.

“Our kiddos are really trying to understand what is happening right now, ” Farnan said. “So using language that is age appropriate in these honest conversations with our kiddos.”

Dr. Farnan said keeping kids on a consistent schedule and checking in with how they’re feeling everyday can help them stay on track.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers