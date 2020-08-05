Keeping your child’s social skills sharp in quarantine

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The coronavirus pandemic could impact early childhood development, in both the short and long terms.

This is according to a study by the National Library of Medicine.

“Even though they’ve been cut off from their peers, they can learn a lot from each other,” said Kara Cooper.

Cooper is a Bentonville mother of three.

This school year, she’s keeping all of her kids at home.

“Just for this year, maybe even just half the year,” she said. “Just depends what happens in the world.”

Cooper’s little ones range from five to ten years old, and to her, homeschooling is the only logical choice.

“It would be about four to five hours of schooling online even for kindergartners and she would not be able to tolerate that,” Cooper said.

She said she let her boys decide what they want to do, and they chose to do work at home with their family.

Zach Hedges with Burrell Behavioral Health said while its important to stay inside to protect our physical health, kids need to be able to maintain their mental health too.

“As a mental health professional, its important for students to maintain social connection despite the physical distancing because of the pandemic that we’re in,” he said.

Hedges said the social needs of kids depends on their age.

“For younger, like elementary age students, the connection with family is very important,” he said. “As kids get older, the connection with peers starts to become more prominent.”

So for teenagers, he recommends connecting with friends through technology.

Cooper said, “My oldest, he likes to FaceTime with some of his friends.”

For younger kids, Hedges said families should “interact through quality time when they’re not participating in their school activities.”

Cooper said a big part of her homeschooling routine is simply spending time together and fostering those social skills in a safe place.

“Some of the social skills you gain in life are from interacting with your siblings so I try to limit screen time and make sure they’re playing,” she said.

Hedges said, “We all have to take a step back and realize we’re all in this together, this is impacting each of us and we may not always have the perfect answer, but if we can prioritize relationship and connection, that’s always going to lay the foundation for improved mental health.”