Keeping your mental health while navigating online learning

While these times are unprecedented for adults, it has become the new normal for kids.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The pandemic has forced many families to turn their homes into classrooms as programs move online to keep students safe.

But this can put stress on parents, which in turn stresses out kids already burdened by their school work.

While some kids learn from their home, others are getting their education wherever they can get WiFi.

To handle these not-so ideal situations, clinical psychologist Dr. Margaret Rutherford recommends staying calm and taking it one day at a time.

She said while these times are unprecedented for adults, it has become the new normal for kids.

So when you assume the worst and are negative about what’s happening now or what could be ahead, that rubs off on your child.

Rutherford suggests adopting a positive outlook when faced with the difficulties that come with spending more time at home.

“It’s not normal but if you normalize it as much as you can…” she said. “If you say ‘this is horrible and bad things will happen that’s creating anxiety so what you want to do is say ‘gosh, we’re going to have to learn some new skills here.”

As far as screen time goes, it’s important to limit it.

Dr. Rutherford recommends logging off the computer when you don’t have to be on it.