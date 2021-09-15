Kendrick Fincher asks for volunteers for 5K and Youth Run

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life is asking for volunteers for its 23rd annual 5K and Youth Run on September 25 at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade.

According to a news release for the event, COVID-19 protocols will be in place including staggered start times, a mask recommendation for people who cannot social distance, and windows of time to show up for each event.

To sign up to volunteer, click here.

Click here to register for a run.

The organization says the easiest place to park is at the lots around the Malco Theater and Dave and Buster’s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers