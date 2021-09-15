Kendrick Fincher asks for volunteers for 5K and Youth Run

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life is asking for volunteers for its 23rd annual 5K and Youth Run on September 25 at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade.

According to a news release for the event, COVID-19 protocols will be in place including staggered start times, a mask recommendation for people who cannot social distance, and windows of time to show up for each event.

To sign up to volunteer, click here.

Click here to register for a run.

The organization says the easiest place to park is at the lots around the Malco Theater and Dave and Buster’s.