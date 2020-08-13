Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life asking for donations with 25/25/25 campaign

Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With sports starting to ramp back up again, it’s important for parents, athletes and coaches to understand the risk of playing in the heat.

Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life is working to raise awareness for heat-related illnesses.

The nonprofit was created after the death of Kendrick Fincher, who died from heatstroke during football practice on August 25, 1995. This month will mark the 25th anniversary of Kendrick’s death.

In remembrance of Kendrick, the nonprofit has launched a fundraising campaign to raise $25,000.

The money will help promote proper hydration and prevent heat illness through education.

Donations are encouraged now through August 25.

