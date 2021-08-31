Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life changes Tailgate Gala to ‘Home Gate Gala’

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life has changed its Tailgate Gala to the Home Gate Gala.

The organization says the change was made due to high COVID-19 cases. The Home Gate Gala will feature the silent auction that runs through September 10.

Registration can be made here. Participants will receive a text or email when an auction is live.

In addition to the silent auction, the organization is attempting to raise $25,000 in honor of 25 years of the mission.

Donations can be made anytime here.

For questions and more information, contact todd@kendrickfincher.org or 479-200-1313.

The organization will also be holding The Kendrick Fincher 23rd Annual 5K and Youth Run on September 25 at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade.

The event will have staggered start times, masks recommended with in 6 feet of someone at start and finish, and windows of time to show up for each event.

The 5K will be 7-8 a.m. Participants can come anytime during the window to complete by 8 a.m.

The 1 Mile Run/Walk will have a start time of 8:15-8: 45 a.m. to complete by 9 a.m.

The 1/2 Mile/1 Mile Youth/Toddler Trot will start between 8:45-9:15 a.m. to complete the event by 9:30 a.m.

The organization says there will be food and drinks ready to grab and go at the finish line. 5K medals will be on a table for finishers to get and youth run ribbons will be in the goodie bags.

5K awards will be announced later that morning online and awards will be mailed.

Registration pre-run packet pick up will be a drive-thru behind Yum Yo’s at the Promenade on September 24 from 3-6 p.m. T-shirts and goodie bags will be distributed at this time. There will be no same day registration.