BY DUDLEY. E. DAWSON

There are certainly easier ways to begin your head coaching career than traveling to face a new Big 12 school in the University of Central Florida and an establish SEC program like Arkansas.

But that’s exactly what former Minnesota assistant head coach and current Kent State head coach Kenni Burns found himself facing when he took over the Golden Flashes on Dec. 13, 2022.

UCF piled up a whopping 723 yards total offense last Thursday and allowed Kent State just 240 against Kent State while scoring 14 points in each quarter and winning 56-6 in Orlando.

Next up is a 3 p.m. game on Saturday in Fayetteville with the Razorbacks, who routed FCS foe Western Carolina 56-13 last Saturday in Little Rock.

“You know the one thing I have learned is to control what you can control and I can’t control the schedule right now,” Burns said. “So what we can do as a team is just keep getting better as we go.

“Obviously two really good opponents, but I think it it is also something that you can look at the other way. It lets you know where you stack against quality opponents and where you have got to get yourself to as a program.”

Burns, who coached running backs atWestern Michigan and Minnesota for PJ Fleck, did not return a single offensive starter and five defensive ones from a 5-7 team that lost 33-3 at Oklahoma and 39-22 at Georgia.

He took over after former head coach Sean Lewis left to become Deion Sanders offensive coordinator at Colorado.

“…I think the UCF game showed us where we are as a football program,” Burns said. “I still think we are a really talented football team. We just have to close the gap and hopefully we can show that this week as we play Arkansas.

“There were glimpses that you saw where we could be really good and build off of and there were things that you saw that we really have to look at what we are doing to make it better.

“I am really still encourage about our football team. I love the way they came out last night and worked. This program is all about responding to whatever result we had. The result does not matter. It is about responding and making it better than what it was the past week.”

He’s not worried about the atmosphere bothering his team after playing before 44,000 last week at UCF and an expected 70,000 or so at Reynolds Razorback Stadium this weekend.

His offense is led by former Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo, who had 145 yards passing in the opener.

“I don’t worry about that with this team to be honest with you,” Burns said. “As munch as it is an inexperienced team, it is a vey mature football team, which I like. The guys can have the tough conversations and not get rattled or be emotional guys.

“I don’t think at any time last week that we were overwhelmed with the environment that we were in. I think it was more the tempo and the team we were playing. So I don’t get worried about that too much with this team. They are very business-like. Again, we had a result and they came right. Back and went to work the last two practices.”

Kent State does have a former SEC player in Missouri transfer linebacker Devin Nicholson, who had a team-high 13 tackles last week with 11 of the being solo stops.

“He helps a lot,” Burns said. “Devin had a really good game and was one of those guys that really stood out. If we’ve got more guys playing like him, we would be in really good shape.

“His experience in the SEC and his familiarity with the league is definitely something that we are going to utilize in playing in that environment. He is a guy that has really become an anchor on our defense since he has been here and we are going to really rely on him this week to get us into situations to make plays and to really lead our defense.”

Burns understands the challenge that Arkansas presents.

“Looking at Arkansas, it is a really impressive football team,” Burns said. “They won last week obviously big against Western Carolina. They have got a really disciplined team. They play really hard, play together and they have done a great job of building this thing up.

“It starts on offense obviously with their quarterback and and he is a phenomenal player in KJ Jefferies (Jefferson). He’s big, he’s strong, has got a big arm. We have a guy that we have got to bring down and really suffocate him and put some pressure on him.

“If we let him set back there and do what he does, he will eat you alive.”

…(Tailback) Rahiem Sanders is another really good player. He is a guy that we have got to do a really good job of tackling and getting him down in space. if we don’t, he is a guy that can have a big day as well.”

The Arkansas offensive line is led by guard turned center Beaux Limmer and guard Brady Latham, whose injury kept him from playing the season opener.

“You can see how big they are, how physical they are and how they make this thing go,” Burns said.

Burns doesn’t think Arkansas having only 105 yards rushing – less than what he averaged last season – among its 379 yards total offense in its opener is too much of a concern.

“You know I think that is a very hidden stat with the rushing yards,” Bell said. “I think they still want to run the ball, but they were attempting to see and fix what they think might be their weaknesses. I think they have a really good spot receiver that could play well and play for anybody in the country.

“But I think what Western Carolina did is loaded the box a little bit and and made them kind of throw the ball, which is part of it.

“…I think they are a good offense and if they had wanted to run the ball more, they could have, but I think they were becoming more of a balanced offense for sure.”

Arkansas safeties Jayson Johnson and Hudson Clark, defensive end Landon Jackson and cornerback Dwight McGlothern are players that impressed Burns against Western Carolina.

“When you look at the defensive side of the ball, the strong safety number 8 (Johnson) is kind of all over the place when it comes to where they put him,” Burns said. “He is a guy that obviously jumps out at you on tape, does a good job tackling and gets to the ball. He kind of rotates with number 17 (Clark) and they kind of play all over the field.

“Up front, they are kind of anchored down by their defensive end Landon Jackson, a captain and a guy that plays the game the way it should be played. He plays hard, he plays physical. He does a really good job.

“And the other guy that really stands out on defense is Dwight (McGlothern). He is a guy that is a really good football player and has played a lot of football for them.”

Burns is focused on growth.

“We have got our hands cut out for us, but I have told our football team that all I am looking for growth,” Burns said. “We just have to grow and get better. We have identified what we do well and we have identified things that we need to do better and get better at. Some of it is fundamentals, some of it is schematics and some of it is personnel. That is what we are addressing right now.

“Like I said, I love this football team, I love the way they work and I think the season is still very optimistic.”

• • •

Burns has history with Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman as well as former Arkansas and current Illinois head coach Bret Bilema.

“Sam Pittman probably doesn’t remember me, but I was being recruited by Northern Illinois in high school and Sam Pittman was one of the coaches there,” Burns said. “I thought I ran into him there.

“His reputation is well earned and he has been known to build some of the best offensive lines in the country and he has done a great job at Arkansas so far and I hav a great deal of respect for him.”

Bielema recruited Burns.

“He was at Wisconsin as an assistant and I was coming out of high school at Sacred Heart Griffith High School in Springfield, Illinois, and he was the I took a couple of visits up there and he was the guy recruiting me,” Burns said. “So he did a great job but I ended up going to Indiana because they never offered me.

“When I got into coaching, he was someone that became a friend and I think he has done well. I was at North Dakota State when our offensive staff went and visiting with those guys and we did a lot of similar things. He just always treated me well. I got into coaching and I was at Minnesota and when an opportunity opened up at Illinois we talked a little bit, but it didn’t work itself out.

“He has just always been a good person, a good man and I love his style of play that he has done a great job at Illinois. Obviously he was there (at Arkansas) so he has a ton of experience with that atmosphere.”

Photo courtesy of Kent State athletics