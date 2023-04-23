LEXINGTON, Ky. – No. 12 Arkansas’ (34-13) six-game win streak was snapped Sunday afternoon as No. 20 Kentucky (27-15-1) won the series finale, 3-1, at John Cropp Stadium. The Razorbacks swept Saturday’s doubleheader to win their 11th straight SEC road series and their first in Lexington since 2008.

Arkansas moves to 34-13 overall and 11-7 in league play.

The Razorbacks remained in striking distance throughout the ballgame but couldn’t put together a timely hit to trim Kentucky’s miniscule lead.

Arkansas did not give up a run over the last four innings. Both teams scattered six hits on the day.

Raigan Kramer and Rylin Hedgecock singled in the top of the first but were left stranded on first and second. The Wildcats then claimed a 2-0 lead in the bottom frame on a two-run home run.

Kentucky scored its final run in the bottom of the second on an RBI single for a 3-0 lead.

Cylie Halvorson and Rylin Hedgecock began the fourth with back-to-back singles but the ‘Cats retired three in a row to calm the threat.

Redshirt senior RHP Chenise Delce (17-5) provided a spark for Arkansas after entering the circle in the bottom of the fourth. In addition to retiring all nine batters she faced, Delce struck out seven of nine to raise her season punchout count to 152.

Launching the fifth home run of her sophomore campaign, Kacie Hoffmann cut the deficit to 3-1 in the fifth.

Hoffmann did not back down again in the seventh. With two outs, Hoffmann cracked an infield single to keep Arkansas’ comeback bid alive.

Kentucky then forced a ground out to avoid the sweep.

Rylin Hedgecock and Kacie Hoffmann paced Arkansas offensively with two hits each. Hoffmann was responsible for Arkansas’ lone run – a solo home run in the fifth. Cylie Halvorson and Raigan Kramer both finished 1-for-3.

Junior LHP Callie Turner (6-2) suffered the loss. In her 11th start, Turner spun 1.1 frames and gave up three runs on four hits while striking out one.

Freshman LHP Robyn Herron (8-4) relieved Turner and went 1.2 innings. Herron limited Kentucky to two hits and did not give up a run.

Taking over in the fourth, Chenise Delce was efficient and retired all nine batters she faced, striking out seven of nine.

Notes

Arkansas leaves Lexington with its 11th straight SEC road series win.

The Hogs have won three consecutive series vs. Kentucky.

The Razorbacks picked up their first series victory vs. Kentucky in Lexington since 2008.

After recording back-to-back hits to begin the game, Rylin Hedgecock compiled five straight ABs with a hit, dating back to game two vs. Kentucky.

Kacie Hoffmann stretched her hitting streak to three games.

Cylie Halvorson pushed her hitting streak to four games.

Raigan Kramer increased her hitting streak to six games.

Rylin Hedgecock has recorded back-to-back outings with multiple hits.

Chenise Delce struck out seven of nine batters faced to end the game.

Delce struck out seven in a row after taking over in the fourth.

Up Next

The Razorbacks travel down the road to Bowling Green, Ky., for a 6 p.m. CT Monday matchup against Western Kentucky. The game can be streamed on Western Kentucky Athletics’ Facebook page – Hilltopper Sports Satellite Network (HSSN).

