We’re getting a first look at how La Nina will impact spring weather around the country. (Photo: Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Saddle Up trail at Kessler Mountain Regional Park will be closed for construction starting Monday.

“The construction will create Fayetteville’s first natural-surface trail to accommodate adaptive mountain bikers, improving its usability and accessibility,” a release from the City of Fayetteville said.

The construction is set to be completed by September and is paid for in part by a 2021 grant from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The 1.2-mile trail will be receiving rock armoring, boardwalks and bridges as part of the improvements. Additionally, the trail will be widened to a four-foot minimum.

The city says that the construction should help with drainage issues that appear when it rains.

Those who use the trails can still access the park’s other 16 miles of trails during the construction.