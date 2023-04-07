KIBLER. Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The River Valley Regional Food Bank partnered with Kibler Baptist Church on April 7 to make sure families had enough to eat this holiday weekend.

People were treated to complimentary hams, boxes of prepared food, and special gift sacks for kids ahead of Easter.

“That’s our purpose is to give away everything that we’ve secured for the four weeks of the month, and we give it out once a month. So, we prepare for this day and it’s always been a very big success,” said River Valley Regional Food Bank director Rick Parks.

The Kibler Baptist Church ordinarily does a food giveaway on the fourth Friday of every month but did a special event in honor of Good Friday.