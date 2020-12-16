Kicking the dust off some sleds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – What started out as a cold rainy day here in Fayetteville had a couple of locals concerned it wasn’t going to make the switch to snow.

“oh yeah we were worried because we didnt know it was going to snow the whole morning 9:00 to 11:20 we were just playing in the rain, and then we got to the park and it was finally snowing”

A good turn around that makes for all sorts of outdoor fun. “How’s sledding going, it’s going great, best day ever, oh yeah this is probably the most snow that we have gotten in a few years.”

Winter fun that has these local sledders hoping for some extra time in the snow tomorrow, “do you guys have school tomorrow you hoping it canceled. Crossing our fingers hoping the road is icy.”

