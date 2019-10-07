Kickoff, Network Set For Arkansas, Auburn Game

28 September 2019: Coach Chad Morris and the team of the Arkansas Razorbacks take the field before the 2019 Southwest Classic college football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Cotton Bowl Athletic Association

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football’s week eight matchup against Auburn has been slated for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and can be streamed on the ESPN app.

The Razorbacks and Tigers will square off for the 29th time in the two program’s histories, as Auburn leads the all-time series, 16-11-1. Arkansas has won five times in 12 games in Fayetteville, posting a 54-46 victory in a wild four-overtime contest in 2015.