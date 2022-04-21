FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new partnership aims to get young people into good jobs.

The Boys and Girls Club of America is teaming up with Transfr, a virtual reality platform.

Together, they’ll deploy virtual reality job training programs to Boys and Girls Clubs all throughout the state.

They hosted a training on April 21 in Fayetteville and it’s already a hit with the students.

“The young people enjoy it, and it is a really fantastic experience where they can really learn about a particular career and see if it’s something you know by exploring that they want to do,” said Teresa Walch with the Boys and Girls Club.

The technology can also help current workers gain skills to move into a new career.