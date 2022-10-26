FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks is celebrating Halloween a little early this year.

Kids and their families got to dress up and parade around the gardens while filling their baskets with candy on October 26.

The kids got to explore the gardens and show off their costumes. The staff says the parade was also a great way to show off their winter botanicals.

“This is such a great opportunity, especially being outside,” said Brook Blanton, educator and events coordinator assistant. “Everyone is just dying to get outside and do fun things, and it is such an honor for me to be able to provide this service to families in this community for sure.”

The next holiday event at the gardens is the Jingle Jog.