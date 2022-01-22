Kids get bike experience at Eighth Street Market

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Eighth Street Market in Bentonville held a free playground party for kids on January 22.

Buddy Pegs hosted the event. It’s a youth bicycle education center based in Bentonville that inspires families by sharing the power of riding bikes.

Buddy Pegs Founder Scott Fitzgerald sheds some light on the importance of teaching kids how to ride bikes.

“It’s really good on a couple of different levels,” Fitzgerald said. “On one hand, it’s just skills development. Being able to actually navigate their bike, and learn how to brake and control their speed. There’s also a whole bunch of social, emotional learning that happens on these bicycle playgrounds. They have to learn how to navigate with each other, coordinate passing, figure out how to take turns.”

Fitzgerald says they teach kids two to 10 years old basic pedaling up to advanced mountain biking skills.