SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some local kids saw the benefits of a potential career in construction on April 13.

The inaugural “Build My Future” career day at The Jones Center in Springdale brought local companies together to show students the various aspects of the construction industry.

Students experienced multiple trades. Some of them were hands-on like roofing and carpentry.

“We thought maybe the carpentry trade just isn’t appealing to young people,” said Sheila Burroughs, director of workforce development at Nabholz Construction. “Not from where I stand. After building 24 benches today, I think that they’re ready. They’re excited, and they’re inspired. We just have to help them get to that point.”

Around 800 students were at the event. There are plans to hold another “Build My Future” career day in 2023.