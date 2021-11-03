Kids in NWA start getting COVID-19 vaccine after CDC approval

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Kids in Northwest Arkansas are starting to get vaccinated less than 24 hours after the CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11.

Harlow Thomas is eight years old and was the first in line at the Washington County Health Unit Wednesday to get her shot.

#finallyvaccinated 💉💪🏻 8 year old, Harlow Thomas was the first to get her vaccine today at the Washington County Health Department. Less than 24 hours after the CDC gave the final green light for kids 5-11 to receive Pfizer shots. Story tonight at 9 and 10! #NWAnews pic.twitter.com/xBcx2ycm8k — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) November 3, 2021

“Now that we feel like we’re able to protect our children, it’s an incredible relief for us,” said Harlow’s dad, Shaun.

Dustin Seaton’s two kids were not too far behind.

“My wife found out that the health department was getting a shipment this afternoon,” Seaton said. “She said, ‘Get the kids out of school, head on down.'”

President Joe Biden spoke about this news of vaccine approval Wednesday- calling it a “giant step forward” to getting us out of the pandemic.

“For parents all over this country, it’s a day of relief and celebration,” the president said. “We’ve already secured enough vaccines for every single child in America ages 5-11.

With more than 250,000 kids now eligible for the shot in Arkansas, Governor Asa Hutchinson said they won’t be rolled out all at once in our state just yet. First, they are going to local health units then to those under the ‘Vaccination for Children’ program.

For Seaton and his family, this vaccine would have been a priority no matter the COVID-19 case count in the state.

“Even though Covid numbers are low, we saw an unexpected surge in August, it could happen again,” Seaton said.

The shots come at just the right time for many families, with the holidays right around the corner.

“We like to visit family over the holidays and last year we weren’t really able to do that and that was tough to deal with,” he said.

Governor Asa Hutchinson also recommends you call your kids’ healthcare provider to see if they are a part of this initial rollout.