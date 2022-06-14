FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Parks & Recreation Department is hosting Kids in the Kitchen, where kids will learn to cook a three-course meal.

Children will learn how to make an appetizer, entrée, and dessert from start to finish. The class will teach kids how to make homemade flour tortillas, chicken fajita skewers and ice cream cake pops.

Parents are happy the free event is giving kids something to do.

“I’m tired of cooking and I want him to learn,” said Stacey Mason. “We just thought it would be fun for them to come out and learn something new instead of sitting at home…Get out, get active in the community and do something.”

The event is taking place at Creekmore Community Center through June 16 but is fully booked.