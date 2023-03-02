BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Across the nation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said nearly one-third of kids experience poor mental health.

Happening March 2 at 6 p.m., you can do something to help make sure kids have access to resources in Northwest Arkansas. Local youth foundation, Community Service Inc., is hosting its first Brighter Days event, where they’re sharing information on how to get kids mental health services, and by attending, you can help keep their programs free.

CSI has offices across NWA, and the Benton County Manager, Amanda Childs, said they’re seeing more kids in our area who are attempting suicide and self-harm. At the event, Childs wants to lower this number by making more parents aware of their free life-saving mental health services for kids, such as counseling or substance abuse treatments.

Every year, the CDC estimates one out of every five kids experience a mental disorder, and estimates $247 billion are spent each year on treatment.

Childs said parents shouldn’t have to decide between paying bills or getting their kids the help they need, and the Brighter Days event is providing the funds needed so they don’t have to.

CSI doesn’t bill the parents. Instead, it’s all paid for by fundraisers and grants.

“There’s a lot of families that really debate, ‘Can I afford therapy?’ because it is costly. For some families, it may cost in the hundreds of dollars. So if a therapist is saying, ‘Hey, you need to come in every week.’ $100 every week is expensive,” said Childs.

She wants parents to be aware of any changes in their kids’ behavior and said drastic changes to routine or added behaviors are the biggest signs of a child struggling with their mental health.

“If the kid was going to bed at the same time every night, and then all of a sudden, now they’re not sleeping. Or if you see your kid would get up and get dressed and put makeup on to go to school, and then all of a sudden, maybe they’re stopping,” said Childs.

Tickets are $75 for the Brighter Days event. It’ll last until 8 p.m. at the Thaden Field main hangar.

Along with hearing about the nonprofit’s mental health services, there’ll be a band and food.

Although, Childs’ main goal for the event is to make sure more families know money doesn’t have to be a barrier to getting their kids the mental health help they need.

You can buy tickets at the door or online here.