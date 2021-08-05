Kids return to school from summer break in Moffett

MOFFETT, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parents remain optimistic in Moffett, Okla., as they dropped their kids off for the first day after summer break.

While the pandemic looms overhead, one parent, Jay Burrell, says he’s happy to have his daughter back in the classroom, and he’s confident the school will handle health concerns effectively.

“There’s a little concern as far as COVID and everything we’ve dealt with the last year or two. We’ll see how it goes, the school does a good job of keeping the kids safe and as far as any mandates or things like that, they’re on top of it,” Burrell said.