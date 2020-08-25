Kids show off hard work at Washington County Fair junior exhibition

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kids got to show off all their hard work in the livestock arena for the Washington County Fair.

Due to COVID-19, the fair is only presenting the junior exhibition, which is not open to the public.

Entries like horticulture, table setting, and baked goods were ruled out of the fair this year.

However, the WCF Association worked to follow all local and state regulations to make sure kids were able to present their livestock in a safe environment.

“You have to protect each other and do what we can do. You know the kids you know are here started school yesterday so you know I think you just have to live and do the best you can to walk around what is going on,” said Dave Hill, a parent whose kid was in the event.

The junior livestock premium auction will be this Thursday, August 27.

There will be a live stream of the event so you can watch it from the comfort of your own home.

Click here for the full schedule.

