ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Daisy National BB Gun Championship Match will bring teams of kids and teens from ages eight to 15 from around the country to the Rogers Convention Center to compete for the National Championship of BB Gun Shooting.

According to a press release from the Daisy Nationals, registration is July 5-6. The competition will begin on July 7-9.

The release says the match is in its 56th year of competition and crowns individual and team national champions.

The release says teams consist of five shooters and two alternates. The teams must place in the top three positions in a state match to get an invitation.

The match will also include costume and car decorating contests and a night at the Rogers Aquatic Center.