Kids younger than 12 can likely get COVID-19 vaccine by October, ADH says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Dept. of Health said Thursday that keeping kids safe needs to be a top priority with schools set to resume in just a few weeks. Kids younger than 12 do not yet have access to the vaccine, but they will likely be able to get one around Oct., a leading ADH epidemiologist said.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said kids in the 5-11 age range are currently going through Pfizer-Biontech clinical trials. Those will likely conclude in Sept. or Oct. if the trials are successful.

“My hope is that it will go well and that we’ll be able to protect these kids better than we’re able to right now,” Dillaha said.

Dillaha said the ADH will encourage masking in schools when its back-to-school guidance is released next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers