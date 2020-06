FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Southside High School in Fort Smith welcomes its new football head coach.

Kim Dameron was announced as the Maverick’s head coach Monday night.

Dameron is a former Razorback football player and a longtime coach in the college ranks. Now, he’s shifting to the high school level.

Today, while respecting the CDC guidelines for social distancing he got the opportunity to meet the Fort Smith school board and will meet the football staff and team tomorrow.