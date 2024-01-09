FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Those living near Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith can expect to see — and hear — some overnight construction in the coming months.

Fort Smith Public Schools is moving forward with the replacement of the middle school’s roof.

Leaks in the current roof began after the school took on hail damage during storms in 2021 and 2022.

Since school is in session, the roof replacement has to happen at night.

Shawn Shaffer, executive director of facility operations, says people should expect some noise and light from the school beginning at the end of the month.

“One thing that we want to make sure we provide our students is not just a safe environment but a warm, safe and dry environment,” Shaffer said.

Construction is expected to take around two months. Shaffer says if community concerns pop up during construction, the district will address them as soon as possible.