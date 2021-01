BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Online pre-registration will open after this weekend for Kindergartners in the Bentonville School District.

It begins Monday, February 1 and closes Friday, February 12.

For final registration, you will need two types of proof of residency, a copy of your birth certificate and social security card, and an up-to-date immunization record and proof of a physical exam in the last 24 months.