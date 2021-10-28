Kindergarten students learn culinary arts at Fairview Elementary School in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kindergartners put their gardening and food prep skills to the test in Fort Smith on October 28.

Fairview Elementary School students created salads and dressing using vegetables harvested from their own classroom gardens.

It was part of the district’s new culinary arts program in partnership with the Arkansas College of Health Education.

ACHE’s chief wellness officer says this is a great age to get kids interested in STEAM and healthy choices.

“Being able to work with them and to have them have that creativity, learn STEAM which is science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, through culinary arts, it’s just a great way to bring it together and really make learning come alive for them,” said Elizabeth McClain, chief wellness officer at ACHE.

