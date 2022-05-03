BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Kiwanis Club of Bentonville and Bella Vista hosted the Youth Excellence Awards luncheon and awards ceremony for 24 students on May 3 at Fullbright Junior High in Bentonville. The ceremony was for students who “excel despite harsh circumstances”.

One student from each junior high and high school in Benton County was honored.

“Most of us just think of kids laying around like what we see on TV, but most kids aren’t like that. And we want to point that out and reward them for being good in their community, being good in schools, and being good in churches,” said Bobby Smittle, president of Kiwanis Club of Bentonville and Bella Vista.

The Kiwanis Club has been holding this luncheon for 36 years.