Knicks decline option on Bobby Portis

New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis (1) drives against Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have waived veterans Elfrid Payton, Taj Gibson and Wayne Ellington and declined their team option on Bobby Portis.

The Knicks signed all the veterans as part of a seven-player class in the summer of 2019.

They enter free agency Friday with only Julius Randle and Reggie Bullock remaining from the group, having traded Marcus Morris to the Clippers during the season.

The moves have them well-positioned for free agency.

The Knicks also waived forward Kenny Wooten and declined their option on guard Theo Pinson.