FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Chelsea Helms and Chad Mira both won awards at the 2022 Diamond Journalism Awards.

Chad Mira won Outstanding New Journalist, an award that recognizes journalists who have worked in their market for five years or fewer and took home the Investigative Reporting category.

“Excellent pursuit of documents, data and interviews to expose negligence in a youth treatment center,” the judge commented on Chad’s winning story.

Chad was also a finalist in the Ongoing Coverage category and for the Robert S. McCord FOI Award.

Chelsea Helms won the Features category and two other stories were finalists in that same category.

“Great use of natural sound, archive video, visuals weaving in with interviews. Felt connected to the story,” the judge commented on Chelsea’s award-winning piece.

She was also a finalist in the Education category.

“We’re incredibly proud of Chad and Chelsea,” said News Director Lisa Brence. “They poured a lot of time, energy and thoughtfulness into these special reports. It’s an honor to have them on our team and leading our newsroom, telling the stories of people in Northwest Arkansas.

The Diamond Journalism Awards, a regional competition sponsored by the Arkansas Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, honor journalism excellence among professionals and students from

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

This year’s competition drew 379 entries in more than 80 categories. Judges were members of the SPJ chapters in Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming.