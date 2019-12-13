KNWA and FOX24 to honor “Remarkable Women” of NWA

IRVING, Texas (NEXSTAR) — KNWA/KFTA will join Nexstar Media Group in honoring “Remarkable Women” across the country and recognizing one of them as the “Nexstar Woman of the Year” in March 2020.

March is International Women’s Month, an opportunity to acknowledge the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. “Remarkable Women” is a nationwide Nexstar initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life. As part of the campaign, KNWA/KFTA will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women.

Nominations for “Nexstar Woman of the Year” begin Friday, December 13. You can visit the contests section of our website to nominate a remarkable woman in your life. (link here)

Based on nominations with universally selected criteria including community contributions, self-achievement, and family impact, KNWA/KFTA will select four local women for consideration for our area’s “Remarkable Woman.” Profiles of the top four nominees will air on local newscasts every Tuesday, from February 11, 2020, to March 3, 2020, and the nominees will be featured on our website.

On March 6, 2020, one local woman will be announced our “Remarkable Woman” and that woman will be considered for “Nexstar Woman of the Year.”

Our area’s “Remarkable Woman” will travel to New York City to attend a special reception where television talk show host Mel Robbins will be the featured speaker. The winner will also attend “The Mel Robbins Show” taping on Wednesday, March 18th, when Ms. Robbins will exclusively announce the “Nexstar Woman of the Year.”

The show announcing the winner will air during the week of March 23.

The nomination period closes on December 31, 2019. Get those nominations in as soon as possible!