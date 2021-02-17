KNWA, FOX 24 and KXNW to host 6th annual Give Kids a Miracle Telethon benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA, FOX 24 and KXNA will host the 6th annual Give Kids a Miracle Telethon on Thursday, February 25. From 5 a.m.–10:00 p.m. viewers will see firsthand the impact Arkansas Children’s Northwest has on patients and families.

Viewers are encouraged to call in to the live phone bank and become a Miracle Maker for a monthly gift of $20 or make a one-time gift to support the Greatest Need fund at Arkansas Children’s Northwest. Gifts can be made by calling (479) 455-5437 (KIDS) on February 25 from 5 a.m.–10:30 p.m. Donations can also be made by texting ACNW to 51-555 or by visiting give.archildrens.org/telethon from now until March 4.

The Give Kids a Miracle Telethon fundraises in conjunction with the Arkansas Dance Marathon, which is held on the campus of the University of Arkansas. Students from the university will simultaneously fundraise through a Dance Marathon “push,” or recruitment event, during the Give Kids a Miracle Telethon. The funds raised from both events will be celebrated on Friday, February 26, on KNWA, FOX 24 and KXNA. 

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 6th annual Give Kids a Miracle Telethon with KNWA, FOX 24, KXNA and our incredible volunteer Arkansas Dance Marathon fundraisers,” said Emily McCoy, vice president of philanthropy at Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “Thanks to the generous support of the Northwest Arkansas community, Arkansas Children’s continues to provide care close to home to children in the region.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers