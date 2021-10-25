KNWA/FOX24 donates $5,000 to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the holiday season approaches, many people in the area are struggling to put food on the table.

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank estimates more than 80,000 people in the area are food insecure.

President and CEO Kent Eikenberry says the COVID-19 pandemic brought more people to the food bank, and many still need its help.

“Fortunately, more and more people are going back to work, but it’s simply a matter of economics. It costs more to live than what people are making in Northwest Arkansas,” Eikenberry said. “Well over half of the people that we work with are employed, so it’s not just that people are sitting at home waiting for free stuff.”

KNWA/FOX24 presented a check to the NWA Food Bank for $5,000.

“This is going to make a huge difference,” Eikenberry said. “Typically, we’re able to provide up to eight meals for every dollar, so this will do 40,000 meals. We’re headed into the holidays. Anytime anybody can help us with financial donations, I promise you we’ll be good stewards of that money. We’ll put it to good use, and we’ll put it on somebody’s table.”

Donations can be made on the food bank’s website.