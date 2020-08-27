KNWA/FOX24 is live from the LPGA

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The best female golfers in the country are in our area for the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.

KNWA’s Chelsea Helms is live at the Pinnacle Country Club. This year’s tournament will look a lot different than last year.

“It’s happening two months later than originally planned. The pandemic pushed it from mid-June until this week. Something you won’t see on the course this year, any fans cheering on this lady golfers, so it’ll be a much quieter competition,” Helms said.

In total there are 156 female golfers who will be playing, including seven Razorbacks, four former and three current.

They’re vying for a $2.3 million purse. The winners portion is $345,000.

For safety reasons anyone coming onto the course like golfers and volunteers must have their temperatures checked upon arrival. They must also wear masks and practice social distancing.

Helms said there are typically there are 800 a day, but this year there are only about 65.

The actual tournament kicks off tomorrow morning with the first tee time at 7 a.m.

This Sunday, the final day, is designated as #PlayYellow day. Players and caddies will be wearing yellow wristbands to support Arkansas Children’s Northwest.